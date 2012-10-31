octavian arnaut

Event icons mac shut-down sleep restart app icons
Currently working on the design of my newest mac app. It allows scheduling a shut down, a restart and a sleep and it will also allow remote snoozing from an iPhone device.

Icon colouring is not yet final.

Any constructive feedback is appreciated

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
