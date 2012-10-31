Daniel Randolph

Autographs

Daniel Randolph
Daniel Randolph
  • Save
Autographs cincinnati reds baseball mlb autographs after effects
Download color palette

A still from a video I am creating with thousands of autographs for a fun installation project.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Daniel Randolph
Daniel Randolph
Product Design at Granular

More by Daniel Randolph

View profile
    • Like