Marco Antônio Gomes

POParty Fashion Edition (detail 2)

Marco Antônio Gomes
Marco Antônio Gomes
  • Save
POParty Fashion Edition (detail 2) popart vector digital painting painter photoshop cs6 madonna lady gaga rihanna fashion cover vogue
Download color palette

Cover of November's POPArty. The month will honor those video clips that mix music and fashion and the most representatives fashion icons in the POP world. PHOTOSHOP CS6

Full art: http://www.behance.net/gallery/POParty-Fashion-Edition-(cover)/5742353

Marco Antônio Gomes
Marco Antônio Gomes

More by Marco Antônio Gomes

View profile
    • Like