Intense Portrait

Intense Portrait portrait singer red orange yellow digital painting
Portrait of Tommy Giles Rogers from the metal band Between the Buried and Me. First serious attempt at using some of Photoshop CS5's new paintbrush features.

Posted on Nov 16, 2010
