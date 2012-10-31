Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Tied Anchor

Tied Anchor logo anchor rope sea ocean nautical yacht yachting business shadow tie knot boat ship captain fashion
A little fella that just didn't make it. For now... ;)

Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
