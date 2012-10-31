Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲

Preview

Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲
Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲
Hire Me
  • Save
Preview
Download color palette

Hey friends

Some upcoming stuff, early explorations I did and just a small preview.
I'll keep you posted!

Make sure to follow me here so you don't miss anything:
https://twitter.com/schneidertobias

Thank you
Tobias

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲
Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲
German designer in New York City
Hire Me

More by Tobias van Schneider ▲▲▲

View profile
    • Like