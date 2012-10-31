Brad Albright

Crowdsurfer illustration & concept art

Crowdsurfer illustration & concept art crowd surf concert music punk illustration drawing pen ink digital photoshop metal rock
Illustration and concept art for a crowdsurfing game concept I developed. Those who know me might recognize that dude. Pen & ink with photoshop.

