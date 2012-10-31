Vitaliy Gnezdilov

Hi-Fi wireframing of the tablet view homepage

Vitaliy Gnezdilov
Vitaliy Gnezdilov
  • Save
Hi-Fi wireframing of the tablet view homepage centered website black and white header round logo brand tagline user experience designer personal website hi-fi wireframing hifi wireframing wireframing for tablets wireframing for mobile photos taken with a potato
Download color palette

I am really excited!

Vitaliy Gnezdilov
Vitaliy Gnezdilov

More by Vitaliy Gnezdilov

View profile
    • Like