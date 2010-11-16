Chris Carlozzi

v1beta

v1beta logo brand website dark
I'm scrapping my old design and taking a different approach to my personal site. I've had this name for for a while and I never noticed it's kind of a palindrome. So I tried to push it. I'd love some feedback.

Posted on Nov 16, 2010
