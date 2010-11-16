Joel Beukelman

Art for Aids Poster Design Crop

Joel Beukelman
Joel Beukelman
  • Save
Art for Aids Poster Design Crop poster print design nonprofit
Download color palette

Just a small crop for a 11x17 poster for a non-profit aids benefit event in Santa Cruz, California.

Hosted by MissioDeiSantaCruz.org

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2010
Joel Beukelman
Joel Beukelman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joel Beukelman

View profile
    • Like