Sergie Magdalin

CSS3 Text Editor (Isolated)

Sergie Magdalin
Sergie Magdalin
  • Save
CSS3 Text Editor (Isolated) text editor css3 text editor web design web design ui user interface inline bold.
Download color palette

Simplified version of the text editor for Webflow. Webflow makes it easy for designers to design and build websites without coding. :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Sergie Magdalin
Sergie Magdalin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sergie Magdalin

View profile
    • Like