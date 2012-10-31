Nick Slater

OTE Monogram Stickers

OTE Monogram Stickers type monsters custom monogram stickers bones illustration. print badge vintage seal illustration print
Finally, these bad boys are in! Now we just need the tees to come in. Anyone down for one? Like to see how many people would like one before we get them printed. Also, wanted to give a shout out to my boy @Daniel Mendez. We have big things in the planning process that we hope to start with our buddy @Viet Huynh

It is going to be sick!

