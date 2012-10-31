Greg Szabo

Chantrelles Logo V2

Greg Szabo
Greg Szabo
  • Save
Chantrelles Logo V2 the chantrelles logo type design
Download color palette

Re-work

6ef5b1840b86266501c3b6199d108527
Rebound of
The Chantrelles B-Side
By Greg Szabo
View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Greg Szabo
Greg Szabo

More by Greg Szabo

View profile
    • Like