Icon Design Arctic Wolf

Icon Design Arctic Wolf icon design arctic wolf sketch illustration iconic animal symmetrical soft fur vector zoo friendly drawing graphic design
Designing from sketch to digitizing one dimensional simplified arctic wolf front face, part of arctic animals series with similar outline and colour theme to be used in brand applications for wildlife foundation... comments welcome

