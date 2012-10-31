Grovember Dribbble

I don't want to shave for Movember so made up Grovember - where I won't be shaving for the month of Grovember. Any sponsorship from this will go direct to Bowel Cancer UK.

http://www.binarymoon.co.uk/2012/10/grovember/

(Please note: it seems some charities have already stolen my idea and run events with the same name over the last few years. I was not aware of this when I was inventing Grovember :))