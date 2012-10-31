GoSquared Dribbble Integration!

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
As a design team who spend most of the day on our favourite basketball-themed design site, we figured Dribbble deserved a place on our prestigious Sources widget. Any traffic to your sites from your Dribbble shots now show up with lovely little previews and like counts.
In order to see these changes, you'll need a GoSquared site set up. You can sign up for free here: https://gosquared.com/join.
HALLOWEEN BONUS: if you want to upgrade, here's a coupon code for 50% off any plan. First 200 people only: SQUAREDUNK