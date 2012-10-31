Kevin Donnigan

WebMD Illustration

Kevin Donnigan
Kevin Donnigan
Hire Me
  • Save
WebMD Illustration medical illustration photoshop bone muscle tissue
Download color palette

I had the pleasure of having a little stint with WebMD working on a handful illustrations. Here is just one of them. This was definitely a great learning experience for me since I haven't really made use of my Wacom tablet previous to this project.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Kevin Donnigan
Kevin Donnigan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kevin Donnigan

View profile
    • Like