Ward Kennes

Email design for possible costumers

Ward Kennes
Ward Kennes
  • Save
Email design for possible costumers email design freelance mailing
Download color palette

Here a screenshot from a email design I am working on.
I hope you like it.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Ward Kennes
Ward Kennes

More by Ward Kennes

View profile
    • Like