Save The Date (Bride Is A Bookworm)

Save The Date (Bride Is A Bookworm) photoshop bookmark wedding save the date
My friend is on a super slim budget for her wedding. I volunteered to help out (for free) with the printed materials involved. Since she is a bookworm, we decided on bookmarks with a photo strip of wedding photos ;-)

I didn't get a picture of the invitations/rsvp cards before they went out.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
