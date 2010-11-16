Pedja Rusic

I Have No Idea What This Is

Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
  • Save
I Have No Idea What This Is it all started when i was a lemur yes the lights were shiny my mother black and children had ps3 therefore killed kids slept with their
Download color palette

So in my head it's a train that indicates the red state as time as in late, and since it's late u get the green moneyz!
Im tired and have no idea what im doing, but it looks prty :)
The app refunds your money if your train or transport is late hope it helps

Oh yeah twas done in an hour yet agn :D

OH another fun fact the red light and that glass part are only 3 layers, all blending options, should i release it as stock? :S

Pedja Rusic
Pedja Rusic
tipsypixel [dot] com

More by Pedja Rusic

View profile
    • Like