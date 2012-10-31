Realmac Software

Clear For Mac

Here's the application icon for our latest app, Clear for Mac!

Available on the Mac App Store on November 8. Check it out on the Realmac website and Follow @UseClear on Twitter.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
