Michael Chacon Logo for Hold Fast

Michael Chacon Logo for Hold Fast michael chacon fixed gear fgfs trick track hold fast mc foot retention the heavy pedal
I designed this for a professional fixed gear rider, Michael Chacon. He rides for Leader Bikes and I recently took over as their new creative director. Hold Fast approached him to make his own pro model foot retention system and he approached me to make the design so it would be sporty yet still fit the dimensions of the strap. I think it turned out pretty awesome.

