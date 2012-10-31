Kevin Donnigan

Happiness Is A Journey

photoshop illustrator design
Just a little creative break from doing websites. I saw a greeting card at Page One Bookstore in Albuquerque, NM and it had this quote and decided to use that as inspiration for a work of art. I then saw a tutorial on Tuts+ that had grass coming out of the letter. Font is Novecento Wide. Ladybugs were made in Illustrator. Rest in Photoshop.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
