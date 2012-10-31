Marco Stephano

Signpost for Local Farm

Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano
  • Save
Signpost for Local Farm logo uk farm branding view point signpost visual identity graphic design
Download color palette

(Photoshop) For a client facebook profile designed a wooden signpost with burned in designed logo that points to the farm, see https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyFarmSomerset for full view

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Marco Stephano
Marco Stephano

More by Marco Stephano

View profile
    • Like