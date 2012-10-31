Vítor Galvão

Voyage beyond the infinite (Animation segment)

Voyage beyond the infinite (Animation segment) processing animation gif
This is a (very) short segment of a video work I made in Processing for the 16th Japan Media Arts Festival.

You can see a shorter version of the original video on my website.

There's also a version made for print that you can buy on Society6.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
