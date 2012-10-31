RONLEWHORN

Dollar Shave Club Presidents - Andrew Jackson

Jackson's Macaw had to be removed from his funeral because he was cursing at the mourners. (*He apparently didn't handle the loss well)

Check out OldGlory2012.org for the full set of Presidents & descriptions of the little "hidden factoids".

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Label Design • Portraits • Illustration • Branding
