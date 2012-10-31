ラグランジュ лгрнж 点

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I made a stereogram video once a while. It is awesome in HD, but in a raw stereo pair format it requires viewing it with the eyeballs crossing. It's a tricky method and not everyone could do this, so I have converted it for Nintendo 3DS—not HD but autostereoscopic: http://opacity.ru/videos/HNI_0999.AVI
More on this: http://bit.ly/yHlaDP