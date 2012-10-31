Anodurrr Overfinking

Strahinja Todorović

blog minimal autumn rebound adelle open sans
I played with some more types regarding this design and I've stopped at Adelle - Open Sans;

I'm having mixed feelings about this, I like that the text is sharper and easier to read (though less interesting) while serif headlines look good on both pictures and clear background... but I can't really decide which one I like more...

Rebound of
Overfinking
By Strahinja Todorović
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
