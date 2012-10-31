Penina Finger

Icons for Home & Business

Penina Finger
Penina Finger
  • Save
Icons for Home & Business icons business home business car house dollar sign briefcase books light bulb flat art illustration thumbnails buttons
Download color palette

Title preview for a seamless tiling vector illustration now available on Creative Market.

Penina Finger
Penina Finger

More by Penina Finger

View profile
    • Like