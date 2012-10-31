Jeroen van Eerden

Old Monster works.

A couple years ago I worked on a project for a Dutch Rockband called MonsterTux. Never finished this stuff because the assignment was cancelled. Thought it was cool sharing this oldies :)
*sorry for the blurs*

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
