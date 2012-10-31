Steph Reverdy

Plixee Menu Sneak peek

Steph Reverdy
Steph Reverdy
  • Save
Plixee Menu Sneak peek plixee project thumbnail ui aquaman deborah ann woll redhead hawt deborah ann woll
Download color palette

My fellow Dribbblers,

I'm still hard at work on Plixee. Website UI is coming along nicely.
We're now toying with the future iphone app.

Here's a preview. Bigger is Better

Let me know what you think

Bisoukisslove

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Steph Reverdy
Steph Reverdy

More by Steph Reverdy

View profile
    • Like