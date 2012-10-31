Christine Nishiyama

Detail Shot of Digital Lace Illustration

Christine Nishiyama
Christine Nishiyama
  • Save
Detail Shot of Digital Lace Illustration detail illustration lace pattern intricate
Download color palette

Taking the lace illustration from paper to pixels!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Christine Nishiyama
Christine Nishiyama

More by Christine Nishiyama

View profile
    • Like