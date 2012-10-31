Kevin Schiffer

Crispy UI Kit

Kevin Schiffer
Kevin Schiffer
  • Save
Crispy UI Kit user interface webdesign web design button slider dropdown numeric toolbar search notification error switch radio checkbox ui kit user interface
Download color palette

This shot is a result of a little UI practice I am doing currently. Hope you like it :)
Thoughts appreciated!

Kevin Schiffer
Kevin Schiffer

More by Kevin Schiffer

View profile
    • Like