Let The Right One In

Let The Right One In
Happy Halloween folks! This week I've placed my last four "Eli and Oscar" prints up for sale in my shop . Love the film "Let the Right One In" (Swedish: Låt den rätte komma in). Such a great twist on the vampire story. Have a good night!

    • Like