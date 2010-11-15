Michael Spitz

ANCHOR Type

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
ANCHOR Type anchorage marina typeface font typography anchor monogram bathymetric map chart nautical monoweight michael spitz michaelspitz
Download color palette

Playing around with the (ANCHOR / MARINA) type a little more today > fleshing out the uppercase...

Probably not a brilliant idea to start up another font project before I knock out the ones I've already got cooking on the stove... But again, this set might be headed for more immediate use, so I'll likely look into developing it a bit further...

**NOTE:
Forgot to include the 'L'... But really, who uses L's anyway..?

0fb05e7fc27ec96e9278e8341aa8046b
Rebound of
Anchorage
By Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like