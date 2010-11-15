ANCHOR Type

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Playing around with the (ANCHOR / MARINA) type a little more today > fleshing out the uppercase...
Probably not a brilliant idea to start up another font project before I knock out the ones I've already got cooking on the stove... But again, this set might be headed for more immediate use, so I'll likely look into developing it a bit further...
**NOTE:
Forgot to include the 'L'... But really, who uses L's anyway..?