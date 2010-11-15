ANCHOR Type

Playing around with the (ANCHOR / MARINA) type a little more today > fleshing out the uppercase...

Probably not a brilliant idea to start up another font project before I knock out the ones I've already got cooking on the stove... But again, this set might be headed for more immediate use, so I'll likely look into developing it a bit further...

**NOTE:

Forgot to include the 'L'... But really, who uses L's anyway..?