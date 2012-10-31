Christine Nishiyama

Beginning Sketch of Dream #2

Beginning Sketch of Dream #2
This is the beginning sketch to an on-going series I am doing illustrating dreams that I had the previous night.

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
