Galichnik, Macedonia (кирилица)

Galichnik, Macedonia (кирилица) photo galichnik macedonia typography
The photo is amazing, especially colors are stunning ! The nature knows the best how to use transparency effect :)
I've changed the language to Macedonian and Cyrillic, so the people to know that we have awesome alphabet and characters ;)
Font by: @MRfrukta

Rebound of
Galichnik, Macedonia
By Sandra
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
