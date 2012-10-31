Jory Raphael

Weather Icons

Finally getting around to updating my weather icons on http://symbolicons.com. Going nice and crisp at multiple sizes and fleshing out the set. These are just a few.

(Just realized the lightning bolt needs a little pixel-nudging.)

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
