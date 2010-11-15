Traced by Hand

This graphic has been created as a gift for my friends' wedding in May 2010. I started of a photograph that I hand traced using Adobe Fireworks. The whole process took around 12 hours split into two blocks of 6 hours. The graphic has been printed, framed and wrapped as a wedding gift. I recorded seven screen captures of around 250MB with Quicktime, stitched them together and speeded everything up 20x using Adobe Premiere. Check the making off:

http://vimeo.com/12113791