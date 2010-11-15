Traced by Hand

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This graphic has been created as a gift for my friends' wedding in May 2010. I started of a photograph that I hand traced using Adobe Fireworks. The whole process took around 12 hours split into two blocks of 6 hours. The graphic has been printed, framed and wrapped as a wedding gift. I recorded seven screen captures of around 250MB with Quicktime, stitched them together and speeded everything up 20x using Adobe Premiere. Check the making off:
http://vimeo.com/12113791