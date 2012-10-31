Miroslav Kostic

H.Prospect Logo

Amalgam of letter H, streets and tree in a golden ratio.

H.Prospect is a matchmaker for property buyers or sellers. It is not a search engine it is like a dating website for finding a perfect home.
I did entire UX and GUI from scratch.
Check it out if you live in Boston area. And if you don't check it out and ask it to come to your town.

H.Prospect.com

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
