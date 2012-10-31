Jerrod Maruyama

Oswald

Oswald oswald the lucky rabbit disney buena vista street disney california adventure cute kawaii
So glad Disney is using Oswald in the parks. See the full design here...
http://www.flickr.com/photos/jmaruyama/8141586999/in/pool-35468132865@N01

