Ashley Hohnstein

Label Ideation for Jerk Soda Packaging 2

Ashley Hohnstein
Ashley Hohnstein
Hire Me
  • Save
Label Ideation for Jerk Soda Packaging 2 jerk soda packaging label hand lettering grid modular
Download color palette

I thought I'd throw an update on here! This has definitely developed WAY past the previous labels. I like these much better. The photos are being used elsewhere. I have a photoshoot for the final product tomorrow, and will put a blog post together shortly after!

Baaef3c7755251aa28fe22b7c4c8b0cd
Rebound of
Label Ideation for Jerk Soda Packaging
By Ashley Hohnstein
View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Ashley Hohnstein
Ashley Hohnstein
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ashley Hohnstein

View profile
    • Like