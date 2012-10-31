Freebie iPhone 5 in black

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Made a version of this in black. In the zip file is PSDs of a few different angles, along with a Cinema 4D file of the model for changing the camera angle to meet your needs. Again, I just ask if you download it to throw me a "like." Thanks, and enjoy!
http://www.scottfustin.com/iPhoneBlack.zip