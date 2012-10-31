Eugene Cheporov

Photoshop Missing Function

Eugene Cheporov
Eugene Cheporov
  • Save
Photoshop Missing Function photoshop guides interface concept adobe
Download color palette

Photoshop is overfilled with functions. But there is one feature I really need more then all 3D tools or mixer brush. I want have a possibility to create more then one guide set in PSD file and I've tried to show how simple this feature can be implemented. I'm sure anyone who use complicated grid systems in web design, interfaces or print layouts will agree with me.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Eugene Cheporov
Eugene Cheporov

More by Eugene Cheporov

View profile
    • Like