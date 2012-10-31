Photoshop Missing Function

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Photoshop is overfilled with functions. But there is one feature I really need more then all 3D tools or mixer brush. I want have a possibility to create more then one guide set in PSD file and I've tried to show how simple this feature can be implemented. I'm sure anyone who use complicated grid systems in web design, interfaces or print layouts will agree with me.