Ben Dixon

Hello Dribbble!

Ben Dixon
Ben Dixon
  • Save
Hello Dribbble! debut dribbble first shot hello hi thank you magenta pink
Download color palette

My first shot – Thanks so much to Dave Davidson (Renderchimp) for drafting me! Lots more to come...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 31, 2012
Ben Dixon
Ben Dixon

More by Ben Dixon

View profile
    • Like