Rainth

Jungle Rush - DESKTOPOGRAPHY 2012

Rainth
Rainth
  • Save
Jungle Rush - DESKTOPOGRAPHY 2012 desktopography animal jungle sun clouds photoshop brushs landscape matte painting jungle city
Download color palette

There is my contribution to the latest exhibition of desktopography
You can download the wallpaper in many size here : http://www.desktopography.net/exhibition/2012/jungle_rush

more details ? http://rainth.fr/12713/845468/work/jungle-rush-desktopography-2012

Rainth
Rainth

More by Rainth

View profile
    • Like