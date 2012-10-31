Studio Simon

Roaring Goodbye

Roaring Goodbye tiger-cats tiger football canadian football league cfl studio simon
Saturday afternoon, the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats played—and won—their final game ever at historic Ivor Wynne Stadium. Even after the wrecking ball comes, the memories—and, fortunately, the logo—will live on!

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
