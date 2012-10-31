Mark Dingman

Selling Myself

Selling Myself
I recently left a startup to freelance full-time, and had a number of people ask to pass out business cards for me. Instead of just sending them some cards, I wanted to put together a tongue-in-cheek 'promotional kit', so as to encourage them to actually refer me.

There are more shots of this here: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Promotional-Development-Kit/5435043

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
