Adbee facebook friends counter

Adbee facebook friends counter timeline cover counter number bee live 200 adbee process friends sketch facebook drawing
Hey guys. This week I've been working on a special illustrated project for our digital agency - Adbee. Its a facebook friends counter, which shows you on our timeline-photo the exact number of likes in illustrated form. If you like or unlike our page, the numbers will always change. I hope you like it :)

And please, feel free to check it out here: http://www.facebook.com/adbeedigital

Thanks for feedback ;)

Posted on Oct 31, 2012
