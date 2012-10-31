Logan Olds

Pittsburgh Knights

amputee soccer
Re-vamp of my previous logo "Pittsburgh Prevailers". Very happy with the new name & look. This logo is apart of my Senior Project - I am designing a professional amptuee soccer team which will be a newly added team to the American soccer league - Major League Soccer. (MLS)

